Toolkit conspiracy: Delhi Police digs deeper, looks into Nikita Jacob's role

Delhi Police dug deeper into the toolkit case and recovered data from Nikita Jacob, including WhatsApp chats, emails, data from a pen drive, desktop and her mobile phones. Police have found out that Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk were among 70 people who attended the meeting on preparation of the toolkit organised by pro-Khalistan group Poetic Justice Foundation through the Zoom app, days before the Republic Day violence in Delhi. The incident left more than 500 police personnel injured and one protester dead. As for now, Jacob has received transit bail for three weeks in connection with the Toolkit matter. In case of arrest, she will be released on a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and one surety of the same amount. Watch the video for more details.

