Top 10 geopolitical risks the world faces in 2020

India under Narendra Modi is one of the biggest geopolitical risks the world faces in 2020 according to Eurasia Group report. The international consulting group that works with investors and business leaders has named the Narendra Modi government's "controversial social policies" in a list of geopolitical risks in 2020, a "tipping point" year, it says. Led by the political scientist Ian Bremmer, the Eurasia Group pointed to the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, the Supreme Court-monitored citizenship verification drive (NRC) in Assam and the 2019 amendment to the Citizenship Act before predicting an increase in "sectarian and religious conflict". Watch the video for more.



