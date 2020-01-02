Train journeys to cost more as railway ministry hikes basic fares
The Ministry of Railways has marginally increased basic passenger fare for various classes of Indian Railways as per revised passenger fare table published by Indian Railway Conference Association (IRCA). The increase in fare will be effective from January 1, 2020. The last fare revision was done in 2014-15. The government is aiming for fast modernization through these fare revisions as per their claims. Watch the video for more details.