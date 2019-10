Transport minister Nitin Gadkari defends hiked fines for traffic violations

The new Motor Vehicles Act has imposed steep fines on motorists who violate traffic rules. This has caused unrest among citizens. Transport minister Nitin Gadkari has been facing harsh criticism for the move. In an exclusive interview with India Today TV Consulting editor Rajdeep Sardesai, Gadkari opens up about the implementation of the Act, road accident deaths in India and more.