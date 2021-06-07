Trials on for new COVID drug; UK PM urges G7 to vaccinate world

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), in collaboration with Hyderabad-based Laxai Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, has initiated phase II clinical trials of drug Niclosamide for treatment of COVID-19; China has authorised the emergency use of CoronaVac, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Chinese firm Sinovac, for children aged between 3 and 17 years; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday called for leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations to make a commitment to vaccinate the entire world against COVID-19 by the end of 2022. Watch this and more on News Blast.

