Trudeau's wife tests positive for Coronavirus; It kills one in India

Several days after the first positive case of novel coronavirus was reported in India, the country on Thursday reported the first death of a 76-year-old man from Kalburgi, Karnataka. The deceased, named Siddiq, had recently travelled to Australia; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, are in self-isolation after she fell ill and was tested positive for the coronavirus, while school was canceled in Ontario to limit the spread of the outbreak.; Retail inflation, calculated on the basis of Consumer Price Index, slipped down to 6.58 per cent in February as prices of food came down sharply, showed data released by National Statistics Office (NSO). Watch this and more news on News Blast.

Daily News Podcast: RBI cautions states against abandoning private banks





