 Trudeau's wife tests positive for Coronavirus; It kills one in India : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Trudeau's wife tests positive for Coronavirus; It kills one in India

March 13, 2020

Several days after the first positive case of novel coronavirus was reported in India, the country on Thursday reported the first death of a 76-year-old man from Kalburgi, Karnataka. The deceased, named Siddiq, had recently travelled to Australia; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, are in self-isolation after she fell ill and was tested positive for the coronavirus, while school was canceled in Ontario to limit the spread of the outbreak.; Retail inflation, calculated on the basis of Consumer Price Index, slipped down to 6.58 per cent in February as prices of food came down sharply, showed data released by National Statistics Office (NSO). Watch this and more news on News Blast.

Daily News Podcast: RBI cautions states against abandoning private banks




    More from this section
    01:25
    Delhi heads for a lockdown as it closes schools, movie halls
    02:10
    How the deadly coronavirus is impacting markets
    16:32
    Tips from renowned virologist on how to contain coronavirus
    07:37
    Coronavirus crisis: What Indias travel ban means
    01:53
    Sensex tanks 3200 points as coronavirus infects global indices
    02:19
    Stock market tumbles; Virus hits airline industry
    01:50
    How RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani lost $5.8 bn in a day
    02:49
    Health ministry suspends visas; Some relief for YES Bank customers
    10:27
    YES Bank crisis: How deep is the YES Bank rot?
    01:22
    Oil prices plunge; Will India benefit from it?
    00:46
    Coronavirus: Learn hand washing from UK PM Boris Johnson
    01:29
    Holi Dahan: Will burning 'Coronasur' help in fighting coronavirus?
    01:39
    'It's not that bad': Xinru Jiang on living in lockdown in China
    28:37
    SBI chairman on YES Bank's future and safety of depositors' money
    03:28
    Tata Steel explores markets outside China; Rana Kapoor arrested
    27:59
    Yes Bank news: FM Sitharaman explains crisis, assures depositors
    01:46
    Key reasons why markets crashed today
    08:15
    Coronavirus news: Ways to avoid fake news amid virus scare
    04:01
    Customers panic as RBI imposes moratorium on YES Bank
    05:00
    YES Bank crisis: How will customers be affected?
    02:42
    YES Bank's services down; Trump worried about virus impact
    02:35
    How Vistara's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was made
    01:06
    Coronavirus: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jairam Ramesh share sanitiser outside parliament
    01:01
    Coronavirus: How tourists at Taj cope with Coronavirus scare
    00:55
    Coronavirus update: Covid-19 cases jump in India
    02:27
    Microsoft employees to work from home; Virus scare in Paytm
    01:14
    Sixteen Italian tourists, one Indian test positive at ITBP quarantine
    03:21
    Coronavirus: Mamata Banerjee accuses Centre of diverting attention
    03:11
    Coronavirus update: WHO expert speaks about condition in India
    02:02
    Coronavirus India: WHO's guidelines for the workplace
    01:22
    Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi urges people not to panic
    09:01
    Rahul Gandhi shares Singapore PM Lee's guidelines for coronavirus
    02:24
    Coronavirus news: Noida school shut amid virus scare
    03:14
    Vistara to bid for Air India; WHO releases videos on TikTok
    02:46
    SBI Cards IPO: Key things to know about its structure, financials
    02:03
    Coronavirus news: Corona beer brand hits back at brand damage surveys
    02:30
    India on alert as 2 Coronavirus cases emerge in Telangana and Delhi
    03:06
    China's factories hit; M&M to compete with Ola, Uber
    01:48
    Virus hits markets: Factors behind the Sensex, Nifty crash
    01:06
    Trump's personal coronavirus strategy: This is how he protects himself