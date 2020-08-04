Trump asks for part of TikTok sale price; Job searches for remote work up by 442%

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday the U.S. government should get a "substantial portion" of the sales price of the U.S. operations of popular short-video app TikTok; Facebook has brought in music videos on the platform under Facebook Watch that will let users view the official music videos of their favourite artists; Job searches for remote work or work from home in the country have increased by over 442 per cent between February and July, the highest globally, according to a report. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Microsoft should divest China holdings to buy TikTok: White House