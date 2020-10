Facebook deleted US President Donald Trump's post where he claimed that COVID-19 was less deadly than an ordinary Flu. Trump posted on Facebook and Twitter, stating that many people die from the Flu every year, despite the vaccine and that coronavirus was less lethal than the flu in most of the populated areas of the US. While Facebook removed the post for breaking its rules against COVID-19 misinformation, Twitter hid the same message with a warning. Watch the video for more.