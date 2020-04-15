Trump halts WHO funding; FIR against 1,000 Mumbai workers

US President Donald Trump said he has instructed his administration to halt funding to the World Health Organisation over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic while his administration reviews its response to the global crisis; A leading private hospital group in Delhi has planned to have COVID-19 tests conducted on its entire workforce and patients, spanning all its facilities in the country; An FIR has been registered against at least 1000 migrant workers for assembling near Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Tuesday in defiance of the coronavirus lockdown norms, causing a public health scare. Watch this and more news on News Blast.



