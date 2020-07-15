Trump holds China responsible; UK bans Huawei 5G network

US President Donald Trump expressed anger over China's inability to prevent the spread of the coronavirus out of the country, from where it originated; Britain's government on Tuesday backtracked on plans to give Chinese telecommunications company Huawei a limited role in the UK's new high-speed mobile phone network; As the world vies to develop a coronavirus vaccine, human trials for Bharat Biotech' Covaxin began at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna. Watch this and more on News Blast.

