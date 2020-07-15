 Trump holds China responsible; UK bans Huawei 5G network : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Trump holds China responsible; UK bans Huawei 5G network

July 15, 2020

US President Donald Trump  expressed anger over China's inability to prevent the spread of the coronavirus out of the country, from where it originated; Britain's government on Tuesday backtracked on plans to give Chinese telecommunications company Huawei a limited role in the UK's new high-speed mobile phone network; As the world vies to develop a coronavirus vaccine, human trials for Bharat Biotech' Covaxin began at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Coronavirus vaccine: Zydus Cadila, Bharat Biotech start trials; Moderna enters final phase



    More from this section
    09:35
    Nita Ambani addresses RIL AGM, promises vaccine for everyone
    02:56
    Ambani announces partnership with Google, latter to invest Rs 33,737 crore
    04:05
    Businesses should find ways to operate online: Zuckerberg at RIL AGM
    01:55
    Jio developing homegrown 5G solutions: Mukesh Ambani
    04:38
    Skill, re-skill, up-skill to stay relevant says Modi on World Youth Skills Day
    01:35
    Trump revokes visa order for international students taking online classes
    02:02
    After LG Polymers, massive fire in chemical plant in Pharma city, Visakhapatnam
    03:32
    Cipla ramps up production of Remdesivir; Indian IT firms to see dip in revenues
    02:06
    Google CEO Sundar Pichai expands on investment in India's digitisation fund
    07:15
    Google to invest Rs $10 bn in India's digitisation fund
    01:52
    Jio Platforms bags 13th investment: Key things to know
    03:16
    ByteDance may move TikTok headquarters out of China
    01:30
    US President Donald Trump finally wears a mask in public
    03:27
    Aishwarya, Aaradhya test positive for COVID but are asymptomatic
    08:16
    Big B, son Abhishek test COVID positive, Jalsa is containment zone
    03:40
    Coronavirus: WHO chief praises Dharavi's containment strategy
    02:19
    COVID-19 reveals gaps in India's healthcare system, says World Bank
    03:39
    India has been managing COVID situation well: Health ministry
    03:23
    RIL-BP launch joint venture 'Jio-bp'; US bans PIA flights
    08:16
    Coronavirus crisis: Are hospitals in Bengaluru following rules?
    09:31
    'India seeing green shoots of economic recovery', says PM Modi
    04:34
    How to build capacity to manage the Rs 3 lakh crore MSME Credit Scheme
    24:20
    Is coronavirus airborne? WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan explains
    03:21
    Cipla prices Remdesivir at Rs 4000; Harvard, MIT sue Trump administration
    01:48
    Drug regulator warns against black marketing of COVID drug Remdesivir
    04:17
    US makes a U-turn, tweaks visa rules for students pursuing online classes
    03:09
    US to pull out of WHO; ICICI Bank to reward workers for working during pandemic
    02:42
    Coronavirus pandemic hits start-ups, need govt help to survive
    02:18
    Boycott Chinese goods: Traders' body boycotts Zoom, adopts JioMeet
    04:40
    Coronavirus: Hotels to reopen in Maharashtra but with stringent guidelines
    03:24
    RIL crosses Rs 12 lakh cr market cap; Covaxin trials to begin next week
    02:27
    Luxury hotels start home-delivery and laundry services to revive revenue
    02:40
    DRDO builds coronavirus hospital in Delhi in 11 days
    03:03
    China's cyber attack on India: How lndia deals with hacking attempts
    03:12
    Hathaway to buy Dominion Energy's assets ; Rel to up aviation fuel stations
    02:15
    Lockdown Impact: Ice-cream industry faces major losses
    05:36
    Coronavirus: Karnataka govt imposes a 33-hour lockdown in state
    04:22
    Supply glut, falling demand for ventilators bleeding the industry
    12:09
    Nandan Nilekani: India can be an alternative manufacturing site
    11:31
    Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani on expectations from a post-COVID world