Trump may impose tariff on China; RIL records rise in consolidated profit

President Donald Trump Thursday hinted at imposing a tariff on China, but ruled out considering cancelling US debt obligations to the country as a punishment for the coronavirus; Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday recorded a 0.1 per cent rise in consolidated profit (after exceptional item) at Rs 39,880 crore in the year ended March 2020; Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported zero monthly domestic sales for the first time ever in April, as the country remained under lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus; Economic lockdowns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic look set to cut global energy demand and carbon dioxide emissions by record amounts, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.. Watch this and more news on News Blast.



