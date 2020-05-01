 Trump may impose tariff on China; RIL records rise in consolidated profit : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Trump may impose tariff on China; RIL records rise in consolidated profit

May 1, 2020
President Donald Trump Thursday hinted at imposing a tariff on China, but ruled out considering cancelling US debt obligations to the country as a punishment for the coronavirus; Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday recorded a 0.1 per cent rise in consolidated profit (after exceptional item) at Rs 39,880 crore in the year ended March 2020; Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported zero monthly domestic sales for the first time ever in April, as the country remained under lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus; Economic lockdowns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic look set to cut global energy demand and carbon dioxide emissions by record amounts, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.. Watch this and more news on News Blast.



    More from this section
    30:51
    World to move towards de-globalisation post corona: Ruchir Sharma
    30:49
    Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal on govt's path out of pandemic slump
    00:59
    Coronavirus lockdown: First train for migrants starts journey
    02:37
    Alcohol industry appeals for sale of liquor outside containment zones
    48:41
    Coronavirus: Industry leaders on ways to revive economy
    01:29
    Coronavirus: Can this 3D printed 'Safety Key' prevent virus spread?
    19:53
    Raghuram Rajan talks to Gandhi about ways to reopen economy and support the poor
    03:15
    China's factory activity grows; Oil tycoon Joy Arakkal's suicide confirmed
    01:00
    Coronavirus: How Maruti is keeping its employees safe
    01:33
    Global tourism bleeds as coronavirus pandemic spreads
    02:31
    Coronavirus update: Why India has to return Chinese rapid test kits
    03:15
    Google's revenue goes up by 13%; Mahindra on lockdown exit strategy
    01:45
    Partial relaxation of lockdown in Delhi: These services are restored
    03:08
    FMCG firms to provide insurance to workers; Trump to 'investigate' China
    02:47
    Coronavirus: Profiteering on rapid test kits sold to ICMR, exposed
    03:17
    ILO on COVID-19 crisis; JioMart goes live on WhatsApp
    02:58
    RBI announces Rs 50,000 crore liquidity support to mutual funds
    02:02
    Coronavirus: Doctors shake a leg after one month of lockdown gets over
    02:02
    Coronavirus: Panic buying in Tamil Nadu ahead of complete lockdown
    02:22
    Akshay Tritiya 2020: How to buy gold amid nationwide lockdown
    03:45
    Govt allows local shops to reopen but with conditions
    01:51
    Congress leaders slam govt's move to freeze DA hike
    01:41
    Coronavirus: Trump suggests injecting 'disinfectants'
    02:29
    Coronavirus impact: Women are more at risk to suffer job loss than men
    22:19
    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on how India can come out of lockdown
    03:11
    China calls India's FDI rules discriminatory; Govt looking at helping businesses
    01:56
    World Bank predicts sharp decline in remittances as pandemic hits migrants
    28:03
    Financial editor Martin Wolf on how the world can survive shutdown
    01:09
    Coronavirus: Fitch Ratings cuts India's FY21 GDP growth to 0.8%
    02:25
    World Bank reveals conditions of migrants; Netflix doubles signups
    01:19
    Facebook-Jio deal: How the deal will help the two companies
    02:40
    Facebook-Jio deal: Mark Zuckerberg shares goal of deal with Ambani
    04:11
    Ambani terms deal with FB as a milestone in 'digital India' push
    03:11
    Facebook buys stake in Jio; Delhi-Noida border sealed
    01:55
    Oil price crash: Why petrol, diesel prices will not be impacted
    03:38
    Oil price crash: Why India can't store crude oil
    02:41
    Infosys fails to meet FY20 targets; China criticises India's FDI move
    05:16
    US oil prices dip below zero; what it means for consumers
    01:38
    Corona lockdown: List of services allowed April 20 onwards
    03:30
    HR heads on industries most suitable for work-from-home policies