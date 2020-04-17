 Trump on reviving US economy; Plasma trials to begin soon : News Reel: Business Today
Trump on reviving US economy; Plasma trials to begin soon

April 17, 2020
E-commerce sites such as Amazon and Flipkart will be allowed to sell non-essential items from April 20 onwards; The clinical trials of plasma therapy for critically ill coronavirus cases would soon start in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday; India said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should continue to play a critical role in maintaining the stability of the global financial architecture at a time when the whole world is grappling with the coronovirus pandemic. Watch this and more news on News Blast.



