US President Donald Trump praised PM Modi on Wednesday after India lifted the ban on export of anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine. Trump added that Modi was great and helpful, during their conversation. This came a day after US President Trump had warned India that it would face retaliation if India did not allow the export of anti-malaria drug, Hydroxychloroquine. He also said that he would be surprised if India did not facilitate his request. Watch the video for more.