 Trump revokes visa order for international students taking online classes : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Trump revokes visa order for international students taking online classes

July 15, 2020

US President Donald Trump has revoked his July 6 rule that would have stripped visas from many international students if they chose to take online classes amid coronavirus pandemic. The U-turn by the Trump administration comes following a nationwide outrage and a series of lawsuits filed by a large number of educational institutions, led by Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and later joined by a California public school and coalition of 17 states. Watch the video for more.



