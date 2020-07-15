Trump revokes visa order for international students taking online classes

US President Donald Trump has revoked his July 6 rule that would have stripped visas from many international students if they chose to take online classes amid coronavirus pandemic. The U-turn by the Trump administration comes following a nationwide outrage and a series of lawsuits filed by a large number of educational institutions, led by Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and later joined by a California public school and coalition of 17 states. Watch the video for more.Yes Bank raises Rs 4,098.46 crore from anchor investors ahead of FPO today