Trump signs order to ban TikTok, Microsoft aims for global takeover

US President Donald Trump issued executive orders on Thursday banning any US transactions with ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns video-sharing app TikTok, and Tencent, owner of the WeChat app, starting in 45 days. Trump said this week he would support the sale of TikTok's U.S. operations to Microsoft Corp if the U.S. government got a "substantial portion" of the sales price. Meanwhile, Microsoft is aiming to take over TikTok's global operations including those in India. Watch the video for more.

