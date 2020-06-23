Trump suspends H-1B, other visas; Sundar Pichai supports immigrants

Trump administration has suspended and limited the entry into the US of H-1B, H-2B, and L visa-holders and their dependents till December 31, 2020; Weeks after cutting India's sovereign rating, Moody's on Monday said that India's gross domestic product (GDP) will contract 3.1 per cent in 2020 due to the coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown; Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has expressed his disappointment over the Trump administration's latest proclamation that suspends immigrant work visas including the H-1B visas temporarily till end of the year. Watch this and more on News Blast.



