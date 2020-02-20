Trump visit: Ahmedabad gets ready to welcome the US President

US President Donald Trump will be on his first visit to India on February 24-25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will begin his trip from Ahmedabad where a major public event awaits him - 'KemCho Modi' - followed by bilateral talks in New Delhi. The two leaders are expected to jointly address a massive public rally at the newly built Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Trump will look at this as a political opportunity to garner support from Indian-Americans back home. Watch as Mausami Singh from India Today shows how the city prepares for the visit.



