Trump visit: Facts about Motera cricket stadium, world's largest in India

US President Donald Trump will inaugurate the world's largest cricket stadium during his visit to Ahmedabad, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the start of a two-day visit. Making his first official trip to the world's largest democracy, Trump is also expected to visit Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram. With a capacity for 110,000 spectators, the Motera Stadium will dislodge the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as the world's largest cricket stadium. MCG is currently the largest cricket ground in the world with a seating capacity of 1 lakh people. Watch the video for more.



