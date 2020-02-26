Trump was polite, attentive: Aroon Purie, chairman, India Today Group

US President Donald Trump bid adieu to India but not before attending the banquet organised in his honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Among the guests was Aroon Purie,Chairman and Editor-In-Chief, India Today Group, who recounted his experience of meeting the President. He said he found him polite and attentive and that he was 'pleasantly surprised'. He spoke to Rahul Shrivastava, India Today's National Affairs Editor, about his experience of meeting the President. Watch the full interview.



