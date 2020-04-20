 Trump's claims about corona testing; Modi's message for professionals : News Reel: Business Today
Trump's claims about corona testing; Modi's message for professionals

April 20, 2020
The United States has carried out more tests for the novel coronavirus pandemic than 10 other countries, including India, taken together, President Donald Trump has said; A man disguised as a police officer went on a shooting rampage in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday, killing 13 people, in the deadliest such attack in the country in 30 years; Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India's young working professionals can show the way in ensuring a healthier and prosperous future. Watch this and more on News Blast.



