Trump's claims about corona testing; Modi's message for professionals

The United States has carried out more tests for the novel coronavirus pandemic than 10 other countries, including India, taken together, President Donald Trump has said; A man disguised as a police officer went on a shooting rampage in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday, killing 13 people, in the deadliest such attack in the country in 30 years; Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India's young working professionals can show the way in ensuring a healthier and prosperous future. Watch this and more on News Blast.



