Trump's plans to re-open US economy; Gadkari on highway projects

President Donald Trump said that his administration was close to completing a plan to re-open the U.S. economy, which has been largely shut down to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus; Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has stated that focus on healthcare and disaster management does not mean highway building programme would be impacted; The Supreme Court of India has ruled that free testing for novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, will be available only to 'persons eligible under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana'. Watch this and more news on News Blast.



