 Turkish plane skids off runway, splits into three pieces : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Turkish plane skids off runway, splits into three pieces

February 6, 2020
Three people are reportedly dead and 179 injured after a Turkish plane skidded off the runway at Istanbul airport. The Boeing 737 was trying to land in rough weather when this happened. The plane operated by Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines had flown into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport from Izmir. The plane was buffeted by strong winds causing the incident. Some passengers evacuated themselves while others had to be rescued. This is the second such incident in a month at the same airport.



