 Twist in the tale as Adani Group rejects reports of FPI account freeze : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Twist in the tale as Adani Group rejects reports of FPI account freeze

Rajeev Dubey | June 15, 2021

Adani Group on Monday clarified that the report about National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) freezing three accounts, which had invested in four listed firms of the conglomerate, was 'blatantly erroneous'. The clarification came after The Economic Times reported that the NSDL had frozen three FPI accounts, Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund, that hold shares to the tune of Rs 43,500 crore in the Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL), Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) and Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL). Soon after the report, shares of all listed Adani companies fell sharply on the stock market and hit lower circuits within the first hour of trade. Here's the full story. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Adani Group stocks in wait-and-watch mode, market cap slips further



    More from this section
    03:10
    Inflation hits Indian budgets; Cooking oil, fuel see sharpest rise in prices
    02:10
    Delta variant of coronavirus mutates into 'Delta Plus'; Is it a cause for concern?
    02:28
    Apple to relax mask requirements; WPI inflation hits all-time high
    03:35
    Telangana government buys high-end SUVs for IAS officers
    03:39
    Private hospitals raise concerns over price capping of COVID vaccines
    03:05
    Himachal Pradesh sets record, reports negative COVID vaccine wastage
    03:17
    Ex-RBI Guv expresses concerns over eco recovery; RPower to issue shares
    02:19
    Wipro CEO earns Rs 64 cr in FY21; SBI launches new loan scheme
    04:52
    Experts suggest guidelines to prepare for a possible 3rd wave of COVID
    02:22
    What do Indian employees want post pandemic? Microsoft has the answers
    02:35
    G-7 nations to share jabs with world; Experts warn against incomplete vaccination
    02:13
    Govt issues guidelines for childcare if a third wave of COVID-19 hits India
    03:02
    Job hiring to return to pre-pandemic levels; Biden revokes Trump's orders
    01:38
    French President Macron gets slapped, man who slapped him arrested
    01:28
    Indian government caps vaccine prices for private hospitals
    02:35
    Vedanta to acquire Videocon; Infosys regrets tax portal glitches, says Nilekani
    06:29
    Can India save its investment-grade status?
    04:23
    Jeff Bezos to fulfil his childhood dream, will fly to space in July
    02:52
    US deepens probe into COVID-19 origin after report points at lab leak
    05:18
    WWDC 2021: Apple announces FaceTime and other software updates
    02:14
    Jeff Bezos to fly to space; Apple brings FaceTime to Android, Windows
    02:52
    WB govt launches first drive-through vaccination centre in Kolkata
    02:12
    Serious shortage of healthcare professionals in rural India amid 2nd wave
    02:22
    Trials on for new COVID drug; UK PM urges G7 to vaccinate world
    02:40
    Delhi HC imposes fine on Juhi Chawla; Delta variant behind 2nd COVID wave
    01:12
    What Kamala Harris told PM Modi in her first phone call to him
    03:22
    COVID 2nd wave: Delta variant primary cause of surge in cases, says Govt study
    03:00
    RIL working on cheaper COVID drug; US to send 6 mn vaccine doses to India
    02:08
    US President Biden offers free beer to boost vaccination drive
    02:09
    Serum Institute seeks nod to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine in India
    03:11
    WHO names COVID variants after the Greek alphabet
    02:28
    Fuel prices break records; Reliance to help deceased employees' families
    02:55
    Rajasthan govt faces allegation of vaccine wastage by Centre
    28:27
    India lost more than 22 million jobs in April, May: CMIE Chief Mahesh Vyas
    02:53
    WhatsApp appoints grievance officer; Price of Tesla vehicles surges
    03:18
    COVID vaccine: Why locals refused to get vaccinated in Bihar's Saharsa village
    12:09
    Where to invest at stock market peak?
    02:50
    RBI provides relief for crypto investors; Juhi Chawla files case against 5G networks
    06:03
    Decoding RBI's expanding balance sheet, falling income, and high dividend
    04:16
    UK Study claims Coronavirus was created In China's Wuhan Lab