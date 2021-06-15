Twist in the tale as Adani Group rejects reports of FPI account freeze

Adani Group on Monday clarified that the report about National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) freezing three accounts, which had invested in four listed firms of the conglomerate, was 'blatantly erroneous'. The clarification came after The Economic Times reported that the NSDL had frozen three FPI accounts, Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund, that hold shares to the tune of Rs 43,500 crore in the Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL), Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) and Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL). Soon after the report, shares of all listed Adani companies fell sharply on the stock market and hit lower circuits within the first hour of trade. Here's the full story. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Adani Group stocks in wait-and-watch mode, market cap slips further