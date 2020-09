The Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked as cryptic tweets were posted early on Thursday. Several Twitter accounts of prominent personalities were hacked in July as well. Confirming the hacking of PM Modi's personal account, Twitter said that it was aware of the activity and had taken steps to secure the compromised account. Watch the video for more.

