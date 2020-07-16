Twitter accounts of Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and others hacked: Here's what happened

The Twitter accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Kanye West were among the high-profile accounts that were hacked on Wednesday night. These accounts were then used to spread bitcoin scam and fool people into donating money through a link. An internal tool at Twitter was used to take over the high-profile accounts. The hacker used the tool to reset the associated email addresses of affected accounts to make it more difficult for the owner to regain control. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Twitter-Bitcoin scam: Hackers amass as much as $112,000