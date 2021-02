Union minister for Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Thursday said in Rajya Sabha that social media giant Twitter must follow the rule of the land. The minister said that fake news and spread of hate on social media won't be tolerated by the Indian government. The remarks came after the Centre asked Twitter to act against a bunch of social media handles. Watch the video for more.

