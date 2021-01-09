Twitter suspends Trump's account; Brazilian Prez asks for vaccines

Twitter Inc said on Friday that it had permanently suspended U.S. President Donald Trump's account due to the risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by hundreds of his supporters; Japan will provide 30 billion yen (over Rs 2,100 crore) as loan to India to fight the socio-economic impact of COVID-19; As India gears up to vaccinate crores of people, Brazil writes to India for vaccine shipment. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to expedite the shipment of coronavirus vaccines to the country. Watch this and more on News Blast.

