Twitter to test new features; Trump says no U.S. troops hurt in Iran strikes

Twitter Inc will test new features early this year to allow users to control who can reply to their tweets, as it looks to limit abuse and harassment on the platform; The government is considering to assess and rate its national highways on benchmarks such as safety and mobility etc. It wants to undertake this exercise in order to improve the quality of highways network in the country; U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday Iranian missile strikes on bases in Iraq had not harmed any U.S. troops stationed there and damage was minimal, an outcome he said showed Tehran wanted to prevent an escalation into conflict. This and more news on News Blast.