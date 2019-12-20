Two killed in firing at Mangaluru, Anil Ambani's wealth shrinks by 73%

Industrialist Anil Ambani's equity wealth has seen steep value erosion as it crashed by 73.43 per cent in the last six months to just Rs 970.10 crore; Two persons were killed in police firing at Mangaluru in BJP-ruled Karnataka on Thursday as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent, even as street demonstrations surged in southern cities; Anti-citizenship law protests in Delhi impacted citizens in Gurgaon and Noida too on Thursday where several companies asked their employees to work from home and cautioned against joining demonstrations and watch more on NewsBlast.



