Two NASA astronauts, Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, dramatically splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico. It was the final test flight of Elon Musk's SpaceX and has been providing information on Falcon 9 Rocket. Watch the video for more.

