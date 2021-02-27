Uber, Amazon Pay expand partnership; PM Modi stresses on credit flow

In a move aimed at enhancing the safety of drivers and passengers, Uber has partnered with Amazon Pay for installing plastic screens in 40,000 Uber Autos across seven cities in India; National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday said its daily toll collection through FASTag has reached about Rs 104 crore; Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed on increasing credit flow to businesses to meet the needs of a fast reflating economy. Watch this and more on News Blast.

