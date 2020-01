US ride-hailing company Uber Technologies and South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor plan to jointly develop electric air taxis, joining the race for flying cars to ease urban congestion. Hyundai unveiled a concept electric aircraft developed with Uber at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, with the model designed to carry up to four passengers with a pilot and fly on trips of up to 60 miles (100 km). Watch the video for more.