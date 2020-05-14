Uber makes masks compulsory; FM's relief for taxpayers

Uber Technologies, Inc. on Wednesday said it will require drivers, delivery workers and riders globally to wear a mask as countries around the world begin easing restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus; Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is fighting against his extradition to India, on Thursday asked the government to accept his offer to repay 100 per cent of his loan dues and close case against him; Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures in the first tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore package. Among a host of announcements, the Finance Minister, in a huge relief for taxpayers, said that the due date of all income tax returns for FY 2019-20 will be extended from July 31 & October 31 to November 30. Watch the video for more.



