Uday Kotak on tackling 2nd wave; Bill, Melinda Gates file for divorce

The British government has finalised GBP 1 billion worth of trade and investment with India, creating over 6,500 jobs in Britain, ahead of the virtual summit between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi; Berkshire Hathaway CEO and one of the world's richest men Warren Buffett stated that if he were to step down from his post then Greb Abel is likely to be his successor. Abel, 53, currently serves as the Vice Chairman of non-insurance businesses at Berkshire Hathaway; Opposition parties have questioned the Centre on the whereabouts of those medical supplies received over the last one week. Congress has demanded transparency in the distribution of foreign aid and urged PM Modi to make public details of all relief material received by India. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

