 Uday Kotak, others from India Inc. discuss ways to curb COVID in India : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Uday Kotak, others from India Inc. discuss ways to curb COVID in India

BusinessToday.In | April 14, 2021

With eight lakh COVID-19 cases being reported in the last eight days in India, restrictions and curbs have been reimposed across many Indian states. India reported 1,61,736 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, taking the overall caseload to 1,36,89,453 on Tuesday. While Delhi reported 13,468 fresh COVID cases and 81 deaths, witnessing the highest daily spike since the beginning of the pandemic, Maharashtra reported more than 60,000 cases on Tuesday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also hinted at a fresh lockdown in the state if the situation degrades further. Watch as Uday Kotak, President, CII, TV Narendran, MD, Tata Steel, Sanjiv Bajaj, CMD, Bajaj Finserv, C Banerjee, DG, CII, Dr N Trehan, Chairman and MD, Medanta, Dr R Guleria, Director, AIIMS, discuss ways to bring down the number of COVID infections in India.



    More from this section
    04:31
    What Indian investors should know about SPACs
    03:13
    Bitcoin hits record high at $62,741; Air India sale to close by September
    03:55
    COVID-19: Hospitals in metros run short of beds, ventilators
    06:20
    Good time to lock-in fixed rate home loan?
    04:40
    Indian govt approves restricted use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
    03:34
    Maha Kumbh: COVID norms defied before 'Shahi Snan' in Haridwar
    03:04
    Banerjee supports giving free assets; Infosys to consider share buyback
    04:40
    COVID-19 vaccination: Is India really facing a shortage of vaccines?
    03:02
    McDonald's to operate all 24 hrs in Mumbai
    01:05
    37 doctors test COVID positive at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
    02:56
    Mukesh Ambani to challenge SEBI's fine; PM on prioritisation of vaccination
    19:18
    Meet the Founder: Anas Rahman Junaid, Hurun India
    25:04
    IMF's Gita Gopinath on India's post pandemic economic recovery
    02:18
    COVID impact: Migrants in Maharashtra, Delhi get ready to go home
    03:13
    SEBI fines Ambani brothers; COVID vaccination drives at workplaces
    22:00
    SII CEO Adar Poonawalla on COVID vaccine efficacy against virus mutations
    06:57
    When will universal adult vaccination be allowed? CEO of SII throws light
    01:44
    Is Covishield safe for people with low immunity? CEO of SII replies
    02:22
    We are seeing multi-speed recoveries around the world: IMF's Gita Gopinath
    04:51
    Adar Poonawalla reacts to allegations of blood clots due to Covishield vaccine
    03:07
    Adani Group crosses $100 bn in mcap; Vaccine allowed for all in US
    12:13
    Dancing yield curve: All about investing in debt mutual funds
    03:04
    Delhi govt imposes night curfew amid rising coronavirus cases
    09:19
    COVID-19 Second wave: Bollywood celebs test positive for the virus
    02:50
    Economy to take Rs 40,000 cr hit; Swiggy raises $800 mn
    04:14
    E-mandate options on your debit and credit cards after September
    04:43
    COVID crisis in Maharashtra: What's open, what's closed
    02:55
    Domestic car industry rebounds; Johnson to launch 'COVID passport' trials
    02:36
    Tesla posts record deliveries; J&J tests COVID vaccine on teens
    02:10
    Overseas Equity Investment: The big risks
    05:13
    Vaccinate more, adopt middle path to save lives, livelihood: Bajaj
    06:19
    Everyone focuses on BSE, NSE. What about MSMEs?: Rajiv Bajaj
    02:58
    NTPC generates highest-ever power; Apple to become carbon neutral by 2030
    02:38
    Taiwan train crash in tunnel claims 41 lives, several critically injured
    01:59
    Inside bat factory in Kashmir
    04:44
    India widens vaccine net to cover all above 45 years as cases surge
    03:53
    Centre rolls back interest rate cut order on small savings schemes
    01:11
    Fourth batch of 3 Rafale jets lands in India, total count now at 14
    02:39
    LPG cylinder price drops; World Bank praises India's progress
    01:55
    New RBI guidelines for processing automatic payments