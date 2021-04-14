Uday Kotak, others from India Inc. discuss ways to curb COVID in India

With eight lakh COVID-19 cases being reported in the last eight days in India, restrictions and curbs have been reimposed across many Indian states. India reported 1,61,736 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, taking the overall caseload to 1,36,89,453 on Tuesday. While Delhi reported 13,468 fresh COVID cases and 81 deaths, witnessing the highest daily spike since the beginning of the pandemic, Maharashtra reported more than 60,000 cases on Tuesday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also hinted at a fresh lockdown in the state if the situation degrades further. Watch as Uday Kotak, President, CII, TV Narendran, MD, Tata Steel, Sanjiv Bajaj, CMD, Bajaj Finserv, C Banerjee, DG, CII, Dr N Trehan, Chairman and MD, Medanta, Dr R Guleria, Director, AIIMS, discuss ways to bring down the number of COVID infections in India.