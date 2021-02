In a setback to fugitive businessman Nirav Modi, a UK court has said there is prima facie evidence against the diamond merchant. The court said there was no evidence to say that Nirav Modi would not get justice if he was extradited. Modi is wanted in India for fraud and money laundering in connection with the Rs 14,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Nirav Modi to be extradited to India; Arthur Road Jail fit for him, rules UK court