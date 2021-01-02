UK flights to resume from Jan 8; SEBI fines RIL, Mukesh Ambani

Flights between India and the United Kingdom will resume from January 8, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Friday; The Goods and Service Tax collection for December 2020 touched a record high of Rs 1.15 lakh crore; Regulator Sebi on Friday imposed penalties on Reliance Industries Ltd, its Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani as well as two other entities for alleged manipulative trading in the shares of erstwhile Reliance Petroleum Ltd (RPL) back in November 2007. Watch this and more on News Blast.

