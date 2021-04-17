UK govt clears Modi's extradition; Poonawalla on ramping up production

The United Kingdom government has cleared Nirav Modi's extradition to India. UK home secretary Priti Patel gave the nod for the extradition in connection with the diamond merchant's involvement in the Rs 14,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud; Businesses owned by women entrepreneurs in India are likely to grow up to 90 per cent in the next five years, according to a new study which also notes that the uptake of government schemes supporting such entrepreneurs is quite low; Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, on Friday, urged US President Joe Biden to lift the embargo on vaccine raw materials exported out of the country so that vaccine production can be ramped up. Watch this and more on News Blast.

