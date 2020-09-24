UK in the midst of a 2nd COVID-19 wave; Boris Johnson orders restrictions

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told citizens to work from home, if possible and ordered restaurants and bars to close early, in an effort to slow a fast-spreading second wave of COVID-19, saying restrictions would likely last six months. Britain has the highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe, with a total close to 42,000. New infections have been accelerating in recent weeks, leading scientists to say they could hit 50,000 per day by mid-October if left unchecked. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Canada in second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, follow public health guidelines: Justin Trudeau