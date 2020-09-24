 UK in the midst of a 2nd COVID-19 wave; Boris Johnson orders restrictions : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

UK in the midst of a 2nd COVID-19 wave; Boris Johnson orders restrictions

BusinessToday.In | September 24, 2020

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told citizens to work from home, if possible and ordered restaurants and bars to close early, in an effort to slow a fast-spreading second wave of COVID-19, saying restrictions would likely last six months. Britain has the highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe, with a total close to 42,000. New infections have been accelerating in recent weeks, leading scientists to say they could hit 50,000 per day by mid-October if left unchecked. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Canada in second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, follow public health guidelines: Justin Trudeau



