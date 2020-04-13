UK PM thanks medical staff; OPEC, Russia approve oil cut

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left hospital on Sunday and thanked staff for saving his life from COVID-19, but his government was forced to defend its response to the coronavirus outbreak as the national death toll passed 10,000; Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has made a few key announcements for the benefit of policyholders amid the ongoing lockdown.; OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed on Sunday to a record cut in output to prop up oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic in an unprecedented deal with fellow oil nations, including the United States, that could curb global oil supply by 20%. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: Lockdown extension! PM Modi to address nation at 10 am on April 14





