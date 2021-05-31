UK Study claims Coronavirus was created In China's Wuhan Lab

As per the explosive new UK study, scientists in Britain have claimed that the virus was created in Wuhan lab and that it has no credible 'Natural Ancestor'. British professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr Birger Sorensen, claim that the virus was created in a lab and has "no credible natural ancestor". The Daily Mail, which cited the study, reported the virus was created by Chinese scientists who were working on a "Gain of Function" project in the Wuhan lab. The research, according to the report, claims that scientists took a natural coronavirus "backbone" found in Chinese cave bats and spliced onto it a "new spike", turning it into the deadly Covid-19. Watch the video for more details.