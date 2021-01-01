Union ministers join farmers for langar at Vigyan Bhavan

Even as farmers and the government continue to be in a deadlock over the three contentious farm laws, farmers' union leaders and Union ministers were seen having lunch together during a break at Vigyan Bhawan. Visuals from inside the venue showed the agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal being served the langar that the farmers arranged from outside. The sixth round of talks were held between the protesting farmer unions and the Centre on Wednesday.

Also Read: President Kovind, PM Modi greet people on New Year 2021