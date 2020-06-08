 Unlock 1.0: A peek inside malls and restaurants as they reopen : News Reel: Business Today
Unlock 1.0: A peek inside malls and restaurants as they reopen

June 8, 2020
Malls and restaurants opened for the public on Monday in several parts of the country, with strict protocols. The establishments had been issued a stringent set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by the Centre, which included measures like allowing only asymptomatic staff, guests, customers on the premises, staggered entry of the visitors, adequate manpower to ensure social distancing norms and hand sanitiser and thermal screening at the entrance. The SOPs also recommended the installation and use of the Aarogya Setu app. Watch the video for more.



