UP govt conducts random COVID-19 tests on Delhi-Noida commuters

Amid an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, the Noida administration has started random COVID-19 testing people travelling from the national capital to the city. The decision was taken during an online meeting of senior administration and health department officials with Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY on Tuesday. The District Magistrate said that the strategy to fight the pandemic was being 're-tuned' because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Watch the video for more.

