UPA 2 failed to provide a single bulletproof jacket to jawans: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the India Today Conclave 2019, said the UPA 2 government failed to provide a single bulletproof jacket, despite the armed forces' demand for 1,86,000 bulletproof jackets. PM Modi said his government obtained 2,30,000 bulletproof jackets for armed forces. Watch the video.