US approves emergency plasma treatment for COVID patients

Making a 'breakthrough' announcement, US President Donald Trump said that the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) has authorised the emergency use of convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a technique that uses antibodies from coronavirus recovered patients to treat the ones infected with the virus. Donald Trump also encouraged all the Americans who have recovered from the virus to donate plasma. Watch the video for more.

