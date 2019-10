US approves sale of 24 MH-60R anti-submarine helicopters to India

India will buy 24 MH-60R anti-submarine helicopters manufactured by Lockheed Martin from the US for $2.6 bn. The helicopters, nicknamed Romeo, will replenish India's existing British-made Sea King helicopters. The proposed sale will strengthen India US defence relations. Watch the video to know more about the superior capabilities of this helicopter