US, China sign trade deal; Mahindra to help micro-entrepreneurs

The United States and China signed an initial trade deal on Wednesday that will roll back some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of U.S. products, defusing an 18-month row between the world's two largest economies but leaving a number of sore spots unresolved; Chinese technology company Xiaomi is starting the year 2020 with a renewed focus on its Mi sub-brand and intends to launch products across categories including the ultra-premium smartphones and Mi Home portfolio; Tycoon Anand Mahindra has offered to set aside Rs 1 crore for helping micro-entrepreneurs. Taking to Twitter, the Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman shared a video, which features a Gujarat-based differently-abled man, Vishnu Patel, who makes vehicles using electronic waste and electronics parts. This and more news on News blast.



