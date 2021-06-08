US deepens probe into COVID-19 origin after report points at lab leak

The origin of COVID-19 is mysterious darkness. Scientists are unaware of where the coronavirus identified as SARS-CoV-2 came from. The current debate is focused on whether SARS-CoV-2 emerged from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) or a natural source. A Wall Street Journal 2021 report claimed that the novel coronavirus was leaked from a Wuhan-based lab in China. In response, the Chinese government accused the US of 'spreading conspiracy theories' with US President Joe Biden asking officials to 'redouble' their efforts to probe the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. The former also urged the US government to open its virology facilities for scrutiny. This came amid growing calls for a full-scale probe of whether the coronavirus escaped from China's bio lab. Watch the video for more.

