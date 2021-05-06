US govt announces support for COVID vaccine patent waiver

US President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday announced its support for a global waiver on patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines and will negotiate the terms at the World Trade Organisation (WTO). While intellectual property rights for businesses are important, Washington 'supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines,' US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement. "This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures," she added. Watch the video for more.

